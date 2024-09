20 Sep. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi will visit Russia, the Islamic Republic's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced.

As reported by RIA Novosti, the diplomat noted that Aliabadi would take part in the "Russian Energy Week". According to him, the minister will most likely visit the forum.

It should be added that this year's "Russian Energy Week" will be held in Moscow from September 26 to 28. The theme of the forum is energy cooperation in a multipolar world.