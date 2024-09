20 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening ceremony of the Karabakh University in Khankendi, the President's press service writes.

In addition to this, Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the student dormitory of the educational institution.

The president is currently holding a meeting with teachers and students of the educational institution.