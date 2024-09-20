Azerbaijan celebrates State Sovereignty Day for first time

20 Sep. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today marks one year since the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established throughout the territory of the Karabakh economic region. On September 20, 2023, one-day anti-terrorist measures aimed at neutralizing the militants of the separatist regime that had existed in Khankendi for more than 30 years ended. The result was the restoration of the constitutional order of Azerbaijan in Karabakh and the liquidation of Yerevan's separatist project on Azerbaijani land.

In order to make this date a part of the history of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev ordered to make September 20 a state holiday — the Day of State Sovereignty. The name of the holiday exactly corresponds to the event that took place a year ago: since September 20, 2023, the entire internationally recognized territory of the Azerbaijani state has been under its unconditional control.

The day before, on the anniversary of the start of the implementation of anti-terrorist measures, Ilham Aliyev visited the Karabakh economic region.

At first, the President arrived in the Aghdam region. There, Ilham Aliyev took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Eyvazkhanbeyli village, got acquainted with the restoration work in the village of Kangarli and the work of the Aghdam Industrial Park. He also took part in the opening ceremony of new factories and the restored Imaret complex and Aghdam City Hotel. Besides, he laid the foundation stone of the Imaret stadium in Aghdam. In addition, the President got acquainted with the restoration work in the village of Khidirli and the work on the Aghdam-Askaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway.

Then Ilham Aliyev arrived in Khankendi. There, the President got acquainted with the repair and restoration work at the Bulud Hotel, attended the opening of the renovated secondary school No. 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi, got acquainted with the work to be done in the building of the Khankendi State Drama Theater. He also took part in the opening of the renovated nursery-kindergarten No. 1 and got acquainted with the construction of the Congress Center on Victory Square.

After that, the President took part in the opening of the House-Museum of Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha after restoration and the inauguration of the Flag Square in Shusha.

This morning, on the Day of State Sovereignty, Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of Karabakh University and its renovated student dormitory in Khankendi.