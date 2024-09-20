Lavrov to address UN General Assembly on September 28

20 Sep. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the UN General Assembly on September 28.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly will be held from September 24 to 29 in New York. Zakharova called the event one of the central international political events.

In addition to this, she said that the minister would partcipate in high-level multilateral meetings, including within the CSTO, BRICS, G20, and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter.

The diplomat added that Lavrov would also hold bilateral talks, including a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.