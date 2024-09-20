Georgian Dream party not afraid of threat of sanctions

20 Sep. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling party of Georgia reported that it was not afraid of the threat of sanctions. This was stated by the Secretary General of the Georgian Dream and the Mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze.

"No one can scare us because we serve our homeland, our people, regardless of the attacks or threats related to sanctions that are now heard",

the party's representative said.

He added that today's Georgian leadership would do the things necessary for the country and the future of the republic, children and future generations.

Let us remind you that earlier this week, the USA announced the sanctions for a number of Georgian citizens and visa restrictions for dozens of citizens of the country and their relatives.