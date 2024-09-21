Georgia accuses U.S. of election interference

21 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling Georgian Dream party MP Givi Mikanadze alleged foreign interference in the lead-up to the October 26 general elections.

“Efforts by external forces to interfere in the pre-election process and influence voter intentions have visibly intensified,” Mikanadze said.

He referenced specific cases, including the recent decision by the U.S. Treasury Department to impose financial sanctions on 4 Georgian citizens, two of whom are senior law enforcement officials, while visa restrictions were imposed on 60 high-ranking Government and municipal officials, lawmakers, and their family members.

The official criticised the measures, claiming they came “without presenting evidence or justification” and could be viewed as “interference in the electoral process and an attempt to sway the electorate”.