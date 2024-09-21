Ilham Aliyev: No force can resist will and patriotism of Azerbaijani people

21 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with the teaching staff and students of Garabagh University on September 20.

The president expressed confidence that September 20 will be extensively celebrated in Azerbaijan from now on. He stressed that Khankendi is Azerbaijan's historical land.

"I am sure that there is no one in Azerbaijan who does not know this. They know it in the world that the city of Khankendi was an ancient Azerbaijani settlement and its name indicates that it was Khan's village," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that the three agreements signed at the beginning of the 19th century - Kurakchay, Gulustan and Turkmanchay - paved the way for subsequent occupation. It was after these agreements that Armenians, who had never lived in the land of Karabakh before, were moved here en masse from Iran and Eastern Anatolia.

The head of state noted that Armenia tried to create a fictional history by distorting facts and managed to mislead the international community to some extent through their lobbying networks.

He said that Azerbaijan has shown the whole world, especially nations suffering from occupation and colonialism, that one must live with faith. Faith must never be broken, if it is, justice will never prevail, but there is justice in the world, Ilham Aliyev stressed.

According to him, the main goals for Azerbaijan in the future are to rely on its own strength, to be strong, to build a strong state, not to depend on anyone, not to bow down to anyone. Of course, there must be a state policy to ensure this, the head of state added.

President Aliyev highlighted the heroism and professionalism of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. He emphasized that the operations carried out by the glorious Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day war have no parallels in world military history.

“For 44 days, in this difficult geographical terrain, breaking through five, six and at times even seven lines of the enemy defense, going forward every day, climbing from the bottom to the top, sustaining losses, liberating the impregnable fortress of Shusha by climbing its steep rocks only with light weapons – what other army has displayed similar heroism and showed such professionalism in modern history? This is the truth,” Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, the 44-day Patriotic War showed that there is probably no other country where society would demonstrate such unity.

He urged the young generation be educated in the national spirit, be attached to their culture, traditions, and moral values. Ilham Aliyev noted they should not be influenced by anyone and should not be misguided by various promises. The head of state stressed when all these factors come together, no one can stand in the way of that nation.