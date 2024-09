21 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mister Decor LLC, the first wallpaper production plant in the South Caucasus, has opened at the Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan, LLC Director Ali Aliyev said.

According to him, the facility uses German technology and plans to supply both local and international markets.

"The plant is employing 18 persons, and the personnel number is expected to reach 76. With an investment of 8 million manat ($4.7 mln)," Ali Aliyev said.

Mister Decor LLC became the park's resident in October 2022.