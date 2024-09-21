Victory museum to be opened in Azerbaijan's Shusha

21 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of a Victory Museum, a multifunctional concert hall, and a trade center is planned around the Flag Square following the General Plan of Shusha City, an official of the State Reserve Department of Shusha City Muslim Imranli said.

He recalled that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev opened the Flag Square in Shusha City on September 19, which aroused a sense of pride in every citizen of Azerbaijan.

According to Imranli, reconstruction works of the Flag Square in Shusha city started in May 2024. He noted that the flag area is surrounded by an amphitheater.

The total area of the area is 9,190 square meters, the green area is 3,693 square meters, and the height of the flagpole is 11.7 meters, he added.