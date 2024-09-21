Georgia and Kazakhstan discuss Middle Corridor development

21 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili in Astana, the press service of the Kazakh government reported.

The interlocutors discussed the interaction in the fields of transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex, energy, tourism, aviation as well as greater cultural and humanitarian ties.

The sides focused on the prospects in the transit and transport sphere, as both countries host major transcontinental transport corridors – the shortest routes from Europe to China and Southeast Asia.

Kazakhstan and Germany actively cooperate to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which boasted a 65% increase in cargo turnover last year, and a 69% rise in eight months of this year, reaching 2.9 million tons.

The Head of State attaches great attention to the development of the Middle Corridor and we seek to bring the cargo transport via the route to up to 10 million tons.