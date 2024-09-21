EU may suspend visa-free travel for Georgia - envoy

21 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union may consider temporarily suspending its visa-free regime with Georgia if an October 26 parliamentary election in the EU candidate country is not free, fair and peaceful, the bloc's ambassador to Tbilisi Pawel Herczynski said.

"All the options are on the table, including a temporary suspension of the visa-free regime with Georgia if Georgia's election is not deemed to be free and fair," the EU's ambassador to Georgia said.

Georgian citizens have been able to visit Europe's Schengen zone of countries without a visa for up to 90 days since 2017.

The EU granted Georgia candidate status last December but its membership bid was effectively frozen after Tbilisi approved in June a law on foreign agents.