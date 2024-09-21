Erdogan seeks meeting with Harris

21 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a meeting with Kamala Harris in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly next week, in an early effort to sustain a recent improvement in ties with the U.S.

Turkey’s leader is awaiting a response from the Democratic nominee for president, who’s expected to be in New York for a fundraising event on September 22, according to people familiar with the matter.

Erdogan is also open to meeting with vice-presidential nominee, Tim Walz, Bloomberg reported.