Pashinyan: Armenia to continue developing relations with U.S.

21 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will continue to dynamically develop Armenian-American relations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Joshua Huck, the Armenian government's press service reported.

"The Prime Minister emphasized the dynamic nature of Armenia-U.S. relations and emphasized the importance of the support of the U.S. administration in the implementation of institutional reforms in Armernia. Pashinyan stressed the need to implement targeted programs in Armenia with U.S. support, including in the direction of improving infrastructure," the press service reported.

Joshua Huck emphasized the readiness of the U.S. to continue assistance in promoting democratic reforms in Armenia and noted that the expansion of programs and the increase in the volume of funding by the U.S. Agency for International Development are aimed at this very goal, RIA Novosti reported.

Issues related to the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, the Armenian Government's "Crossroads of Peace" project were discussed: Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is committed to the peace agenda and ensuring stability in the region, the press service added.