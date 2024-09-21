Russia-Georgia trade turnover declines

21 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Georgia exceeded $1.6 bln in January-August 2024, which is 3% lower than in the same period last year, according to data released by the Georgian National Statistics Service.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.1% in the reporting period.

Georgia's exports to Russia amounted to over $468 mln in the period (up by 1.6% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $1.1 bln (down by 4.8%).