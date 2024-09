21 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has warned about its soonest response to Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"Our response to this step can be expected soon," head of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani said.

In July, the Hamas Politburo Chairman Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a short-range projectile in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.