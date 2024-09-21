Kazakhstan Railways boost Middle Corridor by twentyfold

21 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A container train has departed from Xi'an, heading to Budapest along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor).

The journey is expected to cover around 7 thousand kilometers in 8–11 days, reaching Baku, with a total travel time of approximately 25 days.

Thanks to terminal operations of Kazakhstan Railways in Xi'an, transit along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased twentyfold year-on-year in the first eight months of 2024.

Shaanxi, one of China's largest provinces with a population of over 40 million and a GDP exceeding $470 billion, is home to the Kazakhstan-China terminal, located at the dry port in Xi'an.

Currently, 30% of container trains heading to Europe via Kazakhstan are formed at this port, and 40% of the imported goods to the port come from Kazakhstan. Delivery times to Azerbaijan have been cut to 11 days, and to Georgia, 14 days.