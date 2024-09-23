Erdogan: Türkiye doesn't neglect East for West

23 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated Ankara's intention to strengthen cooperation with the SCO, BRICS and ASEAN. He noted that Türkiye has taken critical steps in this regard recently.

According to him, while Ankara has been developing cooperation with the Western world, they do not neglect the East.

The Turkish leader acknowleded Ankara's efforts to strengthen dialogue with organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and ASEAN.