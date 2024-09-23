Terrorist attacks prevented in 6 Iranian provinces, IRGC blames Israel

23 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it has exposed a network of foreign agents in six Iranian provinces who were hatching plans to organize actions to undermine the country’s national security.

"The IRGC intelligence exposed a network of 12 accomplices and mercenaries in 6 provinces, who were planning to carry out actions against the people geared to undermine security. A strong blow was delivered on them," the IRGC statement reads.

The IRGC has blamed Israel for seeking to spread the conflict onto Iran’s territory and destabilize the situation inside the country.