Sahiba Gafarova has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the 7th convocation. The decision was made during today's parliamentary session.

Newly elected MPs from the "New Azerbaijan" Party nominated Gafarova for the position.

Sahiba Gafarova previously served as the Speaker in the 6th convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament.