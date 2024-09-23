Iranian authorities arrive in U.S. for nuclear deal talks

23 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New York to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Pezeshkian landed in John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday night, where he was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in New York earlier.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran advocates for peace and security.

"I will stay in New York for a few more days than the president and will have more meetings with various foreign ministers. We will focus our efforts on starting a new round of talks regarding the nuclear pact," Araghchi said.

The Iranian president is also scheduled to meet counterparts and political officials of other countries, religious figures as well as media personnel and Iranian residents in the U.S.