Training plane with people crashed in Türkiye

23 Sep. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A training plane crashed in northeastern Türkiye on the morning of September 23, Turkish media reports.

Both pilots died as a result of the crash. The tragedy occurred at 08:10 local time (the same as Moscow time) at Yenişehir Airport, which is located in the province of Bursa, Haberturk reports.

Numerous medical and rescue teams arrived at the crash site.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. It has been established that the aircraft belonged to one of the private aviation schools.