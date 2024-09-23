Tourists warned about gastroenteritis outbreak in Egypt

23 Sep. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Embassy in Egypt has issued a warning regarding the spread of gastroenteritis in the south of the country.

An outbreak of the disease has been reported in the Aswan Governorate. About 130 people have fallen ill there. The Russian Embassy issued a statement advising Russians not to visit this location.

Tourists in Egypt have been urged to drink only high-quality water, wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly, and maintain hygiene. If signs of poisoning appear, one should contact a medical facility.

Gastroenteritis is an infectious disease with inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Symptoms of the disease include vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.