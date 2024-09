23 Sep. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pesheshkian, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences over the explosion in a coal mine in the city of Tabas, which killed dozens of people.

The President noted that he was "deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties" and shared the grief over the tragedy. He wished those wounded in the explosion a speedy recovery.