Armenia expresses condolences to Iran over coal mine tragedy

23 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed condolences to the Iranian leadership over the mass deaths in Tabas. Ararat Mirzoyan wrote about this on his social media pages.

"Armenia stands in solidarity as we hear the tragic news of the coal mine explosion in Khorasan, Iran, which resulted in the loss of dozens of lives",

the Foreign Minister said.

He also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Explosion in Tabas

Last Saturday, an explosion took place at a coal mine in Khorasan province. At the time of the emergency, there were almost 70 people in blocks B and C of the mine. More than 50 people died, the rest received various injuries.