Man found dead in underpass in center of Yerevan

23 Sep. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A man with no signs of life was found in Yerevan on Tuesday morning, the details are reported by Armenian media.

The body of a man was found in the center of the city. The deceased was in an underpass located on Khanjyan Street in the capital's Kentron district, Shamshyan.com reports.

The terrible finding was made around 06.15 (5.15 Moscow time). It was established that the deceased received legs and head injuries.

A criminal case has been opened. The identity of the deceased is being determined. At the moment, it is known that he is about 45 years old.