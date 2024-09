23 Sep. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A powerful fire is burning in the Iranian city of Garmsar, located in the Semnan province in the north of the country, Iranian media reports.

Initially, an explosion occurred at a local oil refinery, located in an industrial zone, or more precisely, at a fuel warehouse. Then a fire started at the enterprise.

According to the local Red Crescent, five people have been injured as a result of the emergency. No deaths have been reported yet.