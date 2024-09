24 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi strongly denied the quote of some media from the President Masoud Pezeshkian that Iran is ready to reduce the tension with Israel.

According to Tasnim, Araqchi denied the media stories that have quoted the Iranian president as saying that Tehran was prepared for de-escalation of tension with Israel, saying, “Pezeshkian has not made such remarks at all.”