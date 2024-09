24 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York on September 23.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Turkish House. The sides discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and Pezeshkian since he was elected Iran's new president in July.