Armenia's Constitutional Court examines Azerbaijan border delimitation regulation

The Armenian Constitutional Court today will examine the matter of constitutionality of the regulation on the joint work of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions, according to the court's website.

On August 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia had announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan signed the regulation on the joint activity of their border delimitation and demarcation commissions.

On September 5, the Armenian government approved the ratification of this regulation. And on the same day, this document was sent to the Constitutional Court of Armenia to consider its constitutionality.