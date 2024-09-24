Iranian president: Tehran ready to return to JCPOA

24 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran does not aspire to develop nuclear weapons and is ready to return to its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Tehran’s nuclear program, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a roundtable with journalists in New York.

"We are fully ready to return to our obligations under the agreement but it should not be the case where the United States and European countries, unwilling to fulfill their obligations, in turn, ask us to return to ours," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that there is no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s military doctrine, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was conducting the most thorough observation in Iran.