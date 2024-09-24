Moscow and Baku compare notes on international agenda

24 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Assistant to President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev in Baku, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the meeting, the sides discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest. Special attention was paid to the Middle East, with a focus on the development of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and strikes on southern Lebanon.

The sides reaffirmed the commitment of Russia and Azerbaijan to maintain close foreign policy coordination, both bilaterally and on various international platforms.