24 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's AZAL air carrier has suspended flights from Baku to Israel's Tel Aviv for security concerns, the carrier's press service said.

Passengers with tickets to Tel Aviv can apply for a full refund or exchange them for a ticket on another flight free of charge.

Resumption of flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route will depend on the further development of the situation.

AZAL emphasized that the safety of flights and passengers remains the company's top priority.