Kobakhidze in U.S. claims “conspiracy” against Georgia

24 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said there is an international conspiracy against Georgia. The PM arrived in New York to attend the session of the UN General Assembly.

"Patrons of domestic radical opposition sought to punish the Georgian people for their steadfast support of the ruling Georgian Dream party and their rejection of the collective United National Movement opposition," Kobakhidze said.

He noted the radical opposition's patrons are trying to blackmail Bidzina Ivanishvili in order to punish the Georgian people.

According to the PM, they want to force Ivanishvili to take a step that is against the national interests of Georgia.