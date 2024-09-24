Hong Kong simplifies visa regime for Georgia

24 Sep. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Starting next week, Georgian travelers will be able to visit Hong Kong without visas. This became possible thanks to an agreement reached between the Georgian leadership and the Hong Kong authorities.

Citizens of Georgia will be able to travel to Hong Kong without visas, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic reads.

“The agreement on a simplified visa regime between Georgia and Hong Kong became possible as a result of active work,”

– the press service of the ministry informed.

The new rules for Georgian citizens will come into effect on September 30.

Due to the fact that Hong Kong has the status of a special administrative region in China, it can conduct an independent visa policy.