24 Sep. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the summer of 2024, the tourist flow to Kislovodsk increased by 10% compared to 2023. The average length of stay of vacationers in the resort's hotels and sanatoriums amounted to 9 days.

Kislovodsk is traditionally one of the most popular resorts in Russia. The summer of 2024 was especially successful for the resort, as the number of tourists increased by 10% compared to the previous year. This increase is due to various factors, including improved infrastructure, attractive offers from hotels and sanatoriums.

Thus, over the past few years, many projects have been implemented in Kislovodsk to update the urban infrastructure. Repairing roads, developing the public transport system and improving parks have increased the comfort of tourists' stay.