Azerbaijani, Armenian speakers of parliaments to meet in Switzerland

24 Sep. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in Geneva to discuss the settlement in the region.

In mid-October, the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan, will hold talks in Geneva at assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

"The bilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held for the 3rd time on the sidelines of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, on October 13-17,”

– Director of Communications at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Thomas Fitzsimons informed.