Nuclear deal impossible without United States, IAEA says

24 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IAEA

The IAEA Director General considers the participation of the United States in the nuclear deal with Iran mandatory. According to him, it will not happen without the US.

The United States plays a central role in the negotiations on the resumption of the deal on the Iranian nuclear program, the IAEA Director General said on September 24.

Rafael Grossi emphasized that without Washington's participation, this deal is not possible.

"I think it is obvious that the United States plays a central role,”

– Director General of the Agency said.

He suggested that negotiations between representatives of Iran and the United States are currently taking place through intermediaries.