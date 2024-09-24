24 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Stavropol farmers harvested 8,100 tons of onions from an area of ​​360 hectares. The average yield amounted to 271 centners per hectare, which is a significant figure for the region.

“In Stavropol, onions are produced in 15 districts, but they grow best in the west and east of the region. The largest crop areas are Ipatovsky, Izobilnensky, Trunovsky, Arzgirsky and Krasnogvardeisky districts,”

– the press service of the Stavropol governor informed.