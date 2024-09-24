Russia receives over 400 mln rubles from UEFA, FIFA

24 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The RFU was transferred funds for the past year in the amount of 3.7 bln rubles. Almost 10% of this amount came from UEFA and FIFA.

UEFA and FIFA transferred funds to the RFU for the previous year under targeted and compensation programs, the report on the financial activities of the Russian organization, which was received by the Ministry of Sports of Russia, reads.

According to the document, the RFU received nearly 406 mln rubles (approximately $4.3 million) from two international organizations. Another 3.3 bln rubles were transferred to the RFU accounts as targeted deductions from gambling.

Recall that in the last few years, Russian teams and clubs have not participated in international tournaments due to the ban of UEFA and FIFA. It was previously reported that UEFA continues to transfer funds to Russia for the development of grassroots football projects.