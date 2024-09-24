Dagestan set for record grape harvest

24 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, farmers in the Republic of Dagestan are expecting a record harvest, up to 296,000 tons of grapes, the Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov informs.

One of the key factors contributing to the increase in grape production is the use of modern technologies and agricultural methods. In recent years, Dagestan has been actively introducing new agronomic practices.

“During the season, the republic plans to collect a record 296,000 tons of grapes,”

- Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov said.