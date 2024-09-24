Iran denies cyberattack on Swedish operator

24 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran reported that the country's special services had nothing to do with the cyberattack on the Swedish operator that took place last year.

The Iranian embassy in Sweden commented on the statement of the Swedish prosecutor's office that the special services of the Islamic Republic were behind the hacking of the local SMS operator in 2023.

The diplomatic mission rejected these accusations.

"Accordingly, we expect that the official bodies of the Swedish government will not give way to unfounded materials directed against Iran. And they will not allow them to retreat from this, when Swedish justice system has already brought to justice people who desecrated the Holy Quran,”

– the press service of the embassy reported.