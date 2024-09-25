5th ADEX-2024 arms exhibition opens in Baku

25 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's website

Azerbaijan is represented at the international defense exhibition ADEX with 193 names of weapons, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Several of them are demonstrated at the exhibition for the first time. Azerbaijani products are presented to visitors at four stands.

The 5th anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX", the largest event dedicated to the defense industry in the region, is being held at the Baku Expo Center on September 24-26. The 14th International Exhibition of Equipment for Internal Security, Safety, and Rescue "Securex Caspian" is organized in parallel.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's website

Azerbaijan has introduced three new models of domestically produced machine guns at the ADEX-2024 exhibition.

The displayed models include the AZ 14.5 machine guns of 14.5x114 caliber, İPP 12.7, and AH 12.7 machine guns of 12.7x108 caliber mounted on light armored vehicles.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's website

The Russian display for the first time features Lancet-E kamikaze drone. Supercam S350 of Unmanned Systems Company is another exhibit.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's website

The first "ADEX" exhibition was organized in 2014. The list of exhibitors and the sectors it covers expands from year to year.

The exhibition has brought together many companies representing more than 50 countries and about 200 official delegations over ten years of successful activity. Over the years, the exhibition has been visited by more than 30,000 guests.