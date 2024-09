25 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel wants its operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon to be as short as possible, but is prepared for it to take time, an Israeli military spokesperson says.

"We strive that the operation is as short as possible, that is why we are striking with huge power, thus we have to be prepared for it to take time," Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said.

According to the military spokesman, Israel's mission in the end is to achieve the war goals and bring the residents of the north back to their homes.