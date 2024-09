25 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks in the United States.

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

No further information was shared about the meeting.

Erdoğan and Pashinyan have reiterated political will to normalize ties in a phone call in June.