Russian agricultural entrepreneurs gather in Baku

25 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The business mission of the Russian companies exporting agricultural products led by Russia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin began its work in Baku today.

"Russia and Azerbaijan have very close historic ties. Our trade turnover of agricultural products exceeds $1.5 billion. We provide more than a third of Azerbaijan's needs for food products," Sergey Levin said.

At the same time, the potential for Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation is much higher - Russian farmers may surprise Azerbaijani consumers with their new products, he said at the opening of the exposition of Russian food products in Baku.

The exhibition is being held at the Baku Convention Center, it presents food products of 20 leading Russian companies, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elchin Zeynalov said.