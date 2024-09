25 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan based on the provisions agreed upon so far, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We have invited Azerbaijan to sign what has been agreed upon in the near future, establish diplomatic relations and continue talks on all matters of mutual significance," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon 80% of the text of the peace treaty between them.