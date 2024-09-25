U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Georgian authorities

25 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States withdrew an invitation of Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to a reception hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 79th session in New York

This information was confirmed by Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, who called the move "frivolous” and “insulting”.

"The invitation was sent and then withdrawn the very next day. Such behaviour is not serious. What we have seen from the US administration is, frankly, an insult to both America and its people”, Papuashvili said.

The Georgian Government Administration this week said Kobakhidze was set to attend the reception hosted by Biden and his wife in honour of heads of delegations participating in the UNGA session.