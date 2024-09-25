Azerbaijan and Iran agree to develop multifaceted cooperation

25 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly summit in New York.

The sides noted the cultural and religious commonality between Azerbaijan and Iran is one of the key factors in the development of relations between the two countries. The importance of regular contacts between the relevant bodies and officials of the two countries for the sustainability of bilateral relations was emphasized.

It was noted that with the presence of strong political will on both sides as a basis for the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, Azerbaijan is fully committed to cooperation based on good neighborliness, equality, mutual respect and benefit, and the importance of Azerbaijan's efforts to continue and further develop this cooperation was emphasized.

The importance of the activities of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in intensifying cooperation in various areas, including economy, trade, transport and communications, as well as in identifying projects of mutual interest was emphasized.

It was noted that the COP29 to be held in Baku creates additional opportunities for Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation.

Araghchi was informed in detail about the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Bayramov emphasized that the most serious obstacle to the conclusion of a final peace treaty is the continuation of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in a number of legal and political documents of Armenia, primarily in its constitution.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, the Azerbajani Foreign Ministry reported.