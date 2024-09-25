Trump claims ‘big threats’ to his life from Iran

25 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Former President Donald Trump claimed there were threats against his life coming from Iran in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again," Trump wrote.

The former president’s post thanked Congress for unanimously passing legislation to boost security for all presidential candidates. Trump said he was now surrounded by “more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before.”

Trump’s post was made shortly after his campaign announced he was briefed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him…to destabilize and sow chaos in the U.S.