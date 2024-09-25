Baku and Yerevan to meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

25 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a meeting in New York on September 26, which will be attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

The meeting will occur at Blinken’s initiative.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov are currently in New York to take part in the ongoing General Assembly debates.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku and Yerevan have agreed to almost 80% of a framework for a peace treaty.

On July 10, the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs convened in Washington during the summit commemorating the 75th anniversary of NATO. The parties agreed to continue working on a peace agreement then. They highlighted the progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards concluding a historic peace agreement and establishing interstate relations, and agreed to continue working in this direction.